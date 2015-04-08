Aydin Aliyev: Special trainings launched for customs officials due to Baku-2015 games

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Our main task is to prepare for the European games, as well to organize the inspection of hand luggage of foreigners coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the games, as well as customs clearance of cargo coming into the country."

Report informs, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said in connection with the works planned by the Committee regarding I European games in Baku.

According to A.Aliyev, works in this direction has been successfully completed: "In addition, customs documents of construction materials imported into the country in connection with the construction of sports centers are being registered."

A.Aliyev said, special trainings launched for customs officials on border checkpoints: "In the days of European games, customs will work in emergency mode. A few years ago we made and distributed brochures about the special border customs regulations and internal rules in Azerbaijan."