Astara-Astara railway will be launched in March

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC has today met with Saeed Mohammadzadeh, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Head of the "Iranian Railways".

Spokesperson for the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Sevinj Gadirova told Report that construction of Astara (Azerbaijan) and Astara (Iran) railway, Astara terminal development, status of implementation of the works for realization of the North-South International Transport Corridor were discussed in the meeting.

J.Gurbanov noted further strengthening relations between the two countries as a result of the cordial relations between the presidents.

Saeed Mohammadzadeh highly appreciated completion of the construction of 8.3 km single-track railway from Astara station to the Iranian state border as a part of the North-South corridor, as well as launch of Nakhchivan-Mashhad-Nakhchivan international international high-speed train. He said that Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway will be launched in March.

In the end, it was decided to further expand bilateral cooperation.