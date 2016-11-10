Astara-Astara railway to be commissioned in March

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Astara (Azerbaijan) and Astara (Iran) railway line built within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor will be commissioned in March next year.

Report informs referring to Iran's Mehr agency, Director General of the Iranian Railways Mohsen Purseyid Aghai said.

"I hope that the project connecting railways of Azerbaijan and Iran will be held in March next year.

The railway project will deliver necessary goods from Iran to Moscow and the Black Sea", he said.

M. Aghai said Azerbaijan and Iran have fulfilled large part of the construction phase.

Notably, groundbreaking ceremony for the railway bridge over Astara river in state border between Azerbaijan and Iran held on April 20.

Construction of the 8.3 km railway from Astara station till the Iranian state border have started. New 8.3 km railway line is ready.