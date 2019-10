Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Bilasuvar district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Asgarabad-Mughan-Chayli highway of 6km-long after reconstruction and repair.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the technical indicators of the highway.

Then President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.