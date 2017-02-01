 Top
    Another Russian airlines starts flights to Baku

    The company’s press service has said

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian company Pegas Fly will start flights to Baku from Moscow’s Jukowski airport on March 14.

    Report informs, company’s press service has declared.

    Schedule covering March 14-25 includes flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Summer timetable will be revealed later.

    Notably, Jukowski carries out flights to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Tajikistan (with parity principle). First flight to Kazakhstan will take off on February 15. The company also negotiates to launch flights to Tel-Aviv (Israel). 

