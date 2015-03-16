​Another roadway expanded in Baku

Baku. 16 March. REPOERT.AZ/ The work on expanding the roadway has recently been started. This work is carried out in order to eliminate the inconvenience and congestion arising from vehicle movement, returning to the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, having made a turn at the bottom of the overpass in Ramstore, passing in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report was informed by the spokesperson of "Azeryolservis" Punhan Mursaliyev, taking into account the possible inconvenience for the movement of vehicles, the lanes for the passage of vehicles, moving from Yusif Safarov Street and Avenue Babak.

According Mr. Mursaliev, it aims to eliminate the high density of transport on these stretches of road.