Another road to be repaired in Baku

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azeryolservis" OJSC under Azerbaijan Transport Ministry has started to repair another road in Baku. Construction and repair works will be carried out on the site roadway Mikail Aliyev at Nizami district.

Report was told in the press service of "Azeryolservis" OJSC road section has length of 1 375 meters, a width of 26.5 meters is located between Mehdi Abbasov and Rustam Rustamov. Repairs are carried out jointly with the structures involved in laying communication lines.

Overall, asphalting in total area of 36 500 square meters and replacement of curbs length of 1700 running meters were planned.