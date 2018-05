Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) has announced a tender for purchase of metal cabinets for archives room.

Report was told in tender commission of AMF.

According to the documents of the tender will be accepted until October 16 packages of proposals - until 30 October.

Submitted bids will be opened on November 2 at 15:00 in the administrative building of the AMF at Baku, Byul-Bul avenue, 40.