Ambassador: Work in progress over Pakistan’s joining North-South transport corridor

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ During his official visit to Pakistan last year, President Ilham Aliyev proposed the joining of this country the North-South transport corridor.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand told Report.

According to him, his country now considers this proposal: "I think that Pakistan may plan to join the North-South transport corridor. Of course, it should be negotiated. It's a positive thing for Pakistan. The North-South transport corridor is important from the point of trade, public relations, as well as tourism development. The proposal has come from Azerbaijan and sent to different ministries. Now they are currently working on it."