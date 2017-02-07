Ukrainian Ambassador: Transport route via Azerbaijan important for us

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cargo traffic on railway route "Viking" has increased 2-fold in 2016.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told Report.

"In 2016 compared to 2015, according to statistics of Azerbaijan, the number of cars that used to go through Russia, Kazakhstan and China has doubled. Now they have gone through the Black Sea, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Today we have no problems with transportation of goods. This route is important both for us and for Azerbaijan”, said A. Mischenko.

The Ambassador also stressed an interest of Ukrainian companies to participate in a free economic zone in the port of Alat and building cooperation with Azerbaijan in sphere of agro-industrial complex.