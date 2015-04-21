 Top
    Ambassador: Iran seeks investment for construction of Rasht-Astara railway

    We believe that this issue will be resolved in near future

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Iranian side is currently engaged in attracting investments for the construction of the railway Rasht-Astara".

    Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayeen stated at a press conference today.

    He added that, this is an important issue for all countries involved in this project, it will open a corridor between the North and the South: "We believe this issue will be resolved in near future."

    Speaking about the construction of the bridge on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan in Astara, M.Pak Ayeen noted that, the parties have already reached an agreement on this issue.

