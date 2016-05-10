Alstom to present its Citadis trams in Baku

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ French "Alstom" company will be present at TransCaspian exhibition on11-13 May 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the exhibition, Alstom will present its Citadis tramway which offers new performance and comfort level, including spacious design with double doors, new ergonomic seat design options, real-time information on-board, direct & indirect lighting based on LED technology. Report was informed by public relations manager of company Zaure Rahmetova Citadis is built on a platform of thoroughly proven standardised components, delivering record availability while facilitating maintenance operations (up to 11% cost reduction). Citadis is a low-floor tramway, i.e. easily accessible for all passengers and wheel chairs.A modern tramway adds a new dimension to the public transport of a city with regards to efficiency, capacity, speed and safety. The tramway produces less CO 2 emissions than other transport systems.

Alstom will alsointroduceAttractis, an integrated tramway system for growing cities. The solution responds to the increasing demand for integrated tramway systems by providing a fully integrated system in a record time of 30months and with a single contract to manage the project. Designed to optimise acquisition costs and total cost of ownership, it offers up to 20% savings in investment compared to traditional tramway systems.

Alstom will finallypresent Metropolis, a full range of highly reliable metro trains with a broad range of configuration possibilities such as length, width, shape, seating arrangement, passenger information and security equipment. In 2015,Alstom already delivered three new metro trainsets of 5 cars each to Baku Metro. Those metro trainsets werethe first ones with inter-car walkways which optimise passenger traffic flow and vertical handrails near the doors to enhance passenger safety when the train is in motion.

“Azerbaijan is developing its potential as an important link between the Caspian and Black Seas and between Russia and Iran. Alstom is ready to seize any opportunity to make Azerbaijanis’ travels smoother and safer. Alstom has a successful experience in turnkey projects implementation worldwide and is eager to introduce its modern technologies to the local market”, says Elshan Zeynalov, Managing Director Alstom Azerbaijan.

In 2014, Alstom has been awarded a contract to supply 50 electric locomotives to Azerbaijan Railways (ADDY) which will be assembled in Alstom’s JV EKZ in Kazakhstan. The first electric locomotive is to be delivered in the beginning of 2017.