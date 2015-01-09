All roads are in good condition, Azerbaijan Road Service declares

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment, all the most difficult roads are in good condition. Baku, Sumgait, Xojasan, Lokbatan, Dairevi-1 have been sanded yet.

Report was told by the spokesman of "Azeryolservis" OJSC Punhan Mursaliyev.

According to him, the teams were at work until this morning:Yesterday, some novice drivers caused a few problems in Baku and Sumgait road. Because they were leaving their cars on the road. I advise these types of drivers to not to get behind the wheel in snowy weather.In addition, in order to restore normal traffic, roads and streets were salted.At the same time, all the other necessary measures have been taken.

As for some of the roads which are still untreated, official added that, together with Azeryolservis, the Baku City Executive Committee works in this direction and will review roads beyond the spotlight.