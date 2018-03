Baku.31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Aktau-Baku flight delayed due to the sandstorm.

Report was told in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the flight was postponed on March 30.

J2 218 flight is scheduled today at 14:20.

Aktau-Baku flight carried out daily at 23:30.Because of the sandstorm aircrafts of Bek Air and Air Astana also failed to carry out flights to Aktau from Almaty and Astana.