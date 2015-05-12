 Top
    Ads on Baku subway will be sounded in Azerbaijani and English

    Either placards and boards in the Baku metro will be in Azerbaijani and English languages

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the First European Games, which be heli in June, ads and information in the Baku Metro will be sounded in Azerbaijani and English languages. Report was told by the head of press service of "Baku Metro" CJSC, Nasimi Pashayev: "We are working in this direction."

    N.Pashayev added that, the placards in the subway will be in Azerbaijani and English languages.

    "On the information boards will also be given the location of the express buses to metro stations "Koroglu","Elmler Akademiyasi","Genjlik ","28 May","20 January", and "Nizami", said the official of the Baku Metro.

