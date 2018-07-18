About 500 km of roads reconstructed in Azerbaijan in first half year

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, 463.8 kilometers of roads, streets have been constructed and repaired in Azerbaijan, 7 bridges have been repaired in public roads.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan State Motor Road Agency, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov said.

According to him, in six months of 2018, overall construction and reconstruction of 23 projects in 17 regions of the country, including two republicans, 17 inter-village, 1 Baku inter-city, 1 tunnel road junction and two automobile roads in Sumgayit have already been completed.