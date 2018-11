Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Over 2400 houses have been demolished in former "Sovetski" settlement of Baku city. Relocated people are pleased and pray for the head of state."

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov told reporters.

As for the situation after the demolition works in "Sovetski" settlement, A.Sharifov denied information spread on several media: "No additional facilities. Only greenery, parks, roads will be built there."