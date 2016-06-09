 Top
    A new freight rail route will be laid from Russia in India

    The first train will reach Azerbaijan in July-August

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new freight rail route will be laid soon from Russia to India via Azerbaijan. Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters.

    "Depending on formation of the route from Russia, that's to say from St. Petersburg, or Helsinki (Finland), will be open a new route for freight delivery to India."

    According to him, the train will reach Azerbaijan in July or August and then to travel to the Indian border.

