9 more pedestrian crossings will be built in Baku - VIDEO

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azeravtoyol" OJSC is carrying out comprehensive measures to ensure pedestrians to easily and safely cross highways.

Report informs citing the Press Secretariat of the OJSC, as a part of the measures, zebra and underground crossings are being built in several areas in Baku.

The aim is both to ensure pedestrians to easily and safely cross highways and continuous and unimpeded movement of vehicles.

Currently, construction of 11 pedestrian crossings underway. These are following areas:

1. 12th km of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (near Khirdalan cemetery), 13.7th km (near "Mətanət-A" company) and 27.7th km (Jeyranbatan settlement);

2. 12.3th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (Sulutepe settlement), 23.5th km and 24.4 km (Mushfig settlement);

3. 18th km of Baku-Elet-Gazakh-Georgia border highway (near military unit);

4. Intersection of Nobel Avenue and Khagani Rustamov Streeet (underground);

5. Zabrat-Mashtagha highway following Sabunchu bridge;

6. 1.8th and 4.3th km of Zigh-Hovsan highway

Constructionn of 9 pedestrian crossings will start in near future. These are the followings:

1. 27th km of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (Jeyranbatan settlement);

2. 13th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (near Hokmali circle);

3. In front of Huseyn Javid Park, Yasamal district, Baku city (underground);

4. On Mardakan-Zaghulba hoghway ("Khrustalni");

5. 3.6th km of Gala-Pirallahi highway;

6. 2.6th km of Zigh-Hovsan highway;

7. Neapol Street, Khatai district, Baku (near school No.171), as well as intersection of M.Hadi and S.A.Shirvani Streets;

8. Moskva Avenue, "Shamakhinka".

Construction of pedestrian crossings in other necessary areas is planned.