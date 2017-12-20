9.2-km long railway at Garasu-Padar point to be overhauled

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Repair of 9.2-km long railway at Garasu-Padar point has started within overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kesik line.

Report informs citing "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (AR), 5-day repair is being carried out by the staff of the Specialized Railway Company No.5.

Notably, for the purpose of implementation of the 2nd phase of the project "Reconstruction of the Azerbaijan Railways", AR and Czech company MORAVIA STEEL have signed an additional agreement to the export contract on "Logistical support and overhaul of 600-km section of Railways of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Baku-Boyuk Kesik" on April 14, 2015. The implementation of the new project has started in late October 2015, and by now 428 km have been repaired.