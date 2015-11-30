Buses of 28 May subway-Baku airport route will operate 24 hours

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'BakuBus' LLC, engaged in passenger transportation in Baku launched express buses from 28 May subway to Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Report informs, express buses will operate for 24 hours, Nurida Allahyarova, Head of press service of the Company says.

Exit interval from Airport and 28 May subway is considered 1 hour. It will be possible to get to the destination for 30 minutes.

Fare to one direction will be 1,3 manats. Payment is only by card.