150 new buses will be delivered to Baku in near future

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Company Xaliq Faiqoglu, providing services in the field of urban transport, in particular, passenger transportation, has launched hotline for citizens.The company has placed special announcements to passengers in the cabin of more than 300 capital shuttle buses, as well as for road users on the outside of the vehicle.Report was told in a company.

If passengers notice any wrongdoing by drivers, they can call "hotline" dialing (012) 430 85 85 and (055) 544 64 05.

Note that the bus fleet of the company, operating in Baku since 2004, consists of more than 300 vehicles plying the route lines 16, 18, 20, 37, 52, 61, 65, 79, 85, 96, 114, 119, 203, 135, 199.Company Xaliq Faiqoglu for the first time in 2014 brought buses İsuzu Citibus Euro-5 standard to Baku.Another 150 modern buses will be delivered to Baku in near future.