122 000 residential buildings will be moved in the capital

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Housing fund in Baku to 2035 will make 97 781 m2, living space per capita 25 m2.

Report informs, it is mentioned in the General Plan for use of Baku territory and zoning, developed by the Baku State Project Institute.

According to the plan, 121 919 buildings will be moved in the capital to 2035. Reconstruction of roads, construction of public facilities, reconstruction of residential areas, etc. mentioned among the reasons for relocation of buildings.

Moreover, to 2035, number of hotel suites in Baku will reach 60 000, vocational and secondary education institutions 81, higher education institutions 51.