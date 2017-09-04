3 mln AZN allocated for the renovation-construction works in Jalilabad

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding the continuation of the renovation and construction works in Jalilabad city and capital repair of multi-story buildings.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, 3 million AZN have been allocated to the Executive Power of Jalilabad Region for the continuation of the renovation and construction works and overhaul of multi-story buildings from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani President from 2017 budget.

1,5 mln AZN will be allocated for continuation of the renovation and construction works, 1,5 mln AZN for upgrading the facades of 20 multi-story buildings.