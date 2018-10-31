Works in SOCAR Carbamide Plant completed by 99.9%

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Works in Carbamide Plant have been completed by 99.9%, Report informs citing SOCAR’s social pages.

"Testing and adjusting works are underway now," the information reads.

Extending to 39.27 hectares, the plant will produce 1,200 tonnes of ammonia, 2,000 tonnes of carbamide. Its annual carbamide production will be 650,000-660,000 tonnes. Of this, 150,000-200,000 tonnes will be directed to domestic market while the remaining part will be exported, with Turkey as the main route for exports.

SOCAR Carbamide plant project is implemented pursuant to the “State Programme on Reliable Food Supply of the Population in the Republic of Azerbaijan during 2008-2015” approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan number 3004 dated 25 August, 2008 and the “State Programme for the Development of Industry for 2015-2020” approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan number 964 dated 26 December, 2014. Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract for the Project was signed with Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. on 13 March, 2013. Haldor Topsoe of Denmark and Stamicarbon B.V of the Netherlands act as licensors of the Plant for ammonia and carbamide production, respectively. In order to effectively implement and control the Project, Neste Jacobs Oy (Finland) was selected as a project management consultant (PMC) for the Project based on an international open tender.