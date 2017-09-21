Work on "SOCAR Polymer" project continues in line with schedule

© Report.az

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The work on "SOCAR Polymer" project, which is being implemented in the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, continues in line with schedule and planned budget.

Report informs, Fuad Ahmadov, "SOCAR-Polymer" LLC Financial Director said: "At present, construction of polypropylene and high density polyethylene production facilities is being actively carried out. About 70% of construction work of the Polypropylene plant has been implemented. The overall performance of work in this plant has reached 90%".

According to him, overall work performance is 70% at High Density Polyethylene plant, as well construction work reached 45%.

He noted that both high polyethylene and polypropylene facilities will be put into operation next year.

Talking about the number of workers in the construction site, "SOCAR Polymer" official said that currently there are 3,000 workers: "This is a peak limit. Local staff preferred. 90% of the workforce are local specialists.

Two facilities of "SOCAR Polymer" will produce 180,000 tons of polypropylene and 120,000 tons of high-density polyethylene each year. 30% of products to be produced will meet local demand and 70% to reach the foreign markets.

"One of the main markets is Turkey. Turkish market is developing dynamically. There is a great demand for polymer products here. Presence of SOCAR’s asset in Turkey will also allow us to realize more favorable sale”, he added.