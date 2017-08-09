United States and China start a trade war

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it made a preliminary finding that imports of aluminum foil from China are subsidized, and it imposed countervailing duties ranging from 16.56 percent to 80.97 percent.

Report informs citing the Vesti Ekonomika.

“The United States is committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade, and will continue to validate the information provided to us that brought us to this decision,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement. "The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as harmful trade practices from foreign nations attempt to take advantage of our essential industries, workers, and businesses.”

In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, Commerce Department figures show.

The Aluminum Association, a U.S. industry lobby group, applauded the move.

"U.S. aluminum foil producers are among the most competitive producers in the world, but they cannot compete against products that are subsidized by the Chinese government and sold at unfairly low prices," Association President Heidi Brock said in a statement.