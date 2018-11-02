 Top
    TRY 364M invested in Petkim

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, TRY 363.7 million was invested in Petkim, the first and only petrochemical producer of Turkey, Report informs citing Petkim Holding.

    Investments of this year were directed to modernization of factories, energy effectiveness, environment and other issues.

    Petkim was established on April 3, 1965. At the end of the privatization process in 2008, SOCAR became Petkim's main shareholder. 

