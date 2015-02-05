"Toyota" issues statement on its profits

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The largest automaker "Toyota" corporation issued a statement that its profit made from operations for the first nine months of the current fiscal year reached a record high due to an increase in sale abroad and the depreciation of the Yen. Report informs referring to AzerTAg, the company immediately brought the information to the attention of the public after the closure of the Tokyo Stock Exchange trades.

According to the report, in comparison with the relevant period of last year, the profit of the company's sales operations for the period of April-December increased by 13.9 % and amounted to 17 billion 900 million dollars.