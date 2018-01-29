Technol company presents annual report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Technol company, the first modern engine and industrial lubricant manufacturer in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan, presented its one-year report.

Report informs, Technol, which provides full synthetic engine oils to consumers, produced a total of 5,000 tons of products over one year of operation. In addition to sale within the country, these products were exported to Georgia and Turkey.

Informing the guests about the annual report in the event dedicated to the company's one year anniversary, Technol Director Murad Rafiyev said that the company won 9 tenders of national importance over the past year, offering products to customers at 1,125 sales points during this period and signing 195 corporate agreements: "The list of nine tenders that our company won includes the tenders announced by the major government agencies such as the Ministry of Defence, State Border Service, "Azerbaijan Railways", "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC, "Azərsu" OJSC, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and "Azərikimya" PU. The biggest tender we won is the tender by the Ministry of Defence. Today, Technol carries out lubricant supply of all types of techniques of the Azerbaijani National Army. In our first year, we have obtained several international certificates that include ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management Certificate, ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Certificate, ISO 17025: 2005 International Standard for Laboratory Management".

Rafiyev noted that the enterprise has produced a total of 82 types of products: "This consists of universal engine oils, diesel oils, transmission oils, grease, ships and other industrial oils. Besides being produced with high quality, all the mentioned products insured by Pasha Insurance with liability insurance. This means we are fully convinced of the quality of our products".

Speaking at the event about product development, assortment, quality and the works implemented to meet demand, the company technologist, chemical engineer Ayşegül Çelikkesen said that Technol is closely watching the technology, adding new products to its product portfolio.

Noting that Technol is one of the first companies receiving investment promotion document in the country, Fikret Gurbanov, Deputy Director of the Industrial Department of the Ministry of Economy, said that the ministry has a share in Technol's success: "Similar preferences are also granted in industrial parks. This document envisages exemption from taxes, customs duties and VAT for a period of 7 years".

The ministry official said that they are ready to support Technol in the future.

Kerem Tercan, Chief Sales Officer of Chevron, one of the international partners of Technol, made a speech at the event and said that the raw material provided to Technol is brought from the French factory of the company represented by him: "We're just supplying know-how and raw material. Technol bears main responsibility. We are very pleased with the cooperation between Technol and Chevron and believe in further expansion of the cooperation", he added.

Making a speech at the event, Technol Co-founder Elvin Hajiyev spoke about the achievements gained during one year and noted that export was launched during this period as well as production, logistics and storage capacity doubled.

Touching upon future goals, he stated that targets are greater: "Quality product, good service and protection of partners interests are the main targets. During this year, our targets will be to ensure our products to be accessible in all regions of Azerbaijan, in the most remote places. As well as we have started works to export our products to many countries under the brand Made in Azerbaijan".

The co-founder of the company added that the target does not consist of only commercial and business interests, but also socially oriented projects have been launched, which includes staff training and allocation of scholarships to students.