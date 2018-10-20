 Top
    STAR area declared Special Industrial Zone

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The area where SOCAR's STAR oil refinery locates has been declared a Special Industrial Zone, Report informs.

    The due statement is contained in the Decree No 190 of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in Resmi qazete.

    The decree reads: 

    "I decree to announce the area located in the Aliaga district, Izmir province, with the borders additionally designated on the map, the Special Industrial Zone of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. in line with article 4/Ç of Law No 4737 dated 9/1/2002."

