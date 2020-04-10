​SOCAR Turkey changes export routes

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has directed the export routes of its petrochemical products in Turkey from the European market to the Eastern markets, CEO of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov told Anadolu Agency.

"We export 50% of petrochemical products to Germany, Italy, and Spain, including other European countries. However, these countries are among those suffering from the pandemic. Therefore, we have changed our export routes to eastern countries. We hope we’ll resume our export to the previous markets after coronavirus is over. But we have to find alternative ways in this period. We live in a new world. After coronavirus, we’ll be living in a new economic and political world. We must be ready for this," Gahramanov said.

He reminded that SOCAR operates in all energy fields in Turkey: "All spheres have been affected by coronavirus pandemic. There is a different condition in the natural gas sphere. In spite of a decline in natural gas consumption in the industry, there is a balance because people stay home and consume gas. If we look at the petrochemical sphere, we’ll see that the demand for medical equipment producers for raw-material has increased."

Gahramanov noted that this demand has been by Petkim so far and will be meet by Petkim further.