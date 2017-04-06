SOCAR Rus puts for sale high-pressure polyethylene at St. Petersburg exchange

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Russia, SOCAR Rus has started realization of high-pressure polyethylene at the St. Petersburg exchange.

Report informs citing the "St. Petersburg" JSC's report.

The report says that SOCAR Rus, which is an active participant in exchange trade in oil products, petrochemicals and LPG, starts selling polyethylene LDPE 15803-020 produced by "Azerkhimiya" Production Union, on the "St. Petersburg" JSC exchange from April 7 on conditions of self-trucking by buyer from the warehouse of "Noginsk warehouse complex” OJSC.