SOCAR President reviews overhaul and modernization works at Ethylene-Polyethylene plant

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has visited Sumgayit city and reviewed the process of major overhaul and modernization works at the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of the “Azərikimya” Production Union (PU).

Report informs citing the SOCAR, R. Abdullayev was informed that capital repair works have begun at the plant on August 10 and they will be completed on the eve of September 20 - Olmen's professional holiday. The action plan to be implemented during the 40-day major repairs was submitted to SOCAR President, classification of the works discussed.

It was noted that in the framework of the projects started at the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant by “Technip Italy S.p.A.” to be carried out by the stages up to 2019, existing technological facilities will be upgraded, new facilities and auxiliary fields will be built, so, production capacity of the plant will be increased, as well as under construction polypropylene and polyethylene facilities in the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park will be provided with raw materials in frames of SOCAR Polymer project, which will led to meet the country's demand in these products, export potential will be strengthened. At the same time, strengthening stable and safe operation of the technological process, increasing quality of raw materials and finished products will be ensured.

R. Abdullayev stressed importance of major repairs and modernization works and wished success to chemists.

Then, SOCAR President visited Chemist ("Kimyaçı") Palace of Culture in balance of the company, got acquainted with the process of major overhaul and reconstruction works, gave relevant instructions and recommendations.