"SOCAR Polymer" stars Summer Internship Program

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Polymer" LLC has announced receipt of an application for participation in the Summer Practice Program of 2018, Report was informed by the company.

It was noted that more than 34 young people have already benefited from the Summer Internship Program launched in 2016 with the initiative of “SOCAR Polymer” ,which was again held in 2017 and 20 interns were later employed in the Company.

“"SOCAR Polymer" announces receipt of an applications for participation in the Summer Internship Program 2018, to continue a series of successful summer practice programs. The experience in “SOCAR Polymer” Company is not just means to get more comprehensive idea about Company. It is also an attractive and valuable opportunity to acquire skills and experience and to dedicate itself to one of the important works done by the Company. “SOCAR Polymer”, in its turn, will support new and talented specialists and will provide them with a great opportunity to get more opportunities in the future", the company said.

Within 10 weeks of the program, participants will gain real experience as members of a qualified team, will get information about the company and its activities, gain new knowledge and skills via experience and research, and will contribute to ongoing projects. Participants who will start internship with introduction, then will join the team that works on real projects. Besides holding most of internship in the workplace, several trainings will also be held to promote individual communication skills. During the internship, field visits to both training sessions and enterprises will be organized. At the same time, many opportunities will be created to meet professionals and get acquainted with their professional opinions.

It was noted that, with incomparable experience and affordable hourly wages, this program will provide the following opportunities for participants:

Opportunity to have more comprehensive idea about the company. It is information about content of the Company, its role and staff. So the particpants will determine whether they are suitable for the role of future specialist with diploma.

Opportunity to join the staff. Participants will be examined by tempting to participate in real-life projects. This is the best way to gain experience and to determine whether those works are appropriate for them or not.

Not just an experience but an opportunity to get more. Both salary and paid vocation are offered within the framework of production practice and summer internship programs.

Opportunity to progress in professional development. Participants will be given sufficient support and training courses will be organized to help them demonstrate their skills in best way. Participants who have high achievements may be offered jobs as young professionals. In such cases, those practitioners continue their education in their educational institutions and work in our Company as part-time workers.

The program is intended for young people studying in engineering, IT, procurement, project management, auditing, finance, accounting, human resources, public relations, logistics and law. Students who have written and oral English skills and study at 3th, 4th, 5th courses or at first and second year of master degree are invited to take part in this program.

Candidates can apply for a program that is most appropriate to their career expectations or to participate in a program in several areas.

In order to participate in the Summer Internship program, please fill out the application form at www.socarpolymer.az in the Career> Internship Program section till May 31, 2018.