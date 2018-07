Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer LLC invites production operators and repair technicians (electrical, mechanical, automatics) to build a career in the company.

Report was told at SOCAR Polymer.

Minimum of 3 years production experience in the related field and intermediate level of English language required. Candidates who meet the requirements can send their CVs to hr@socarpolymer.az.