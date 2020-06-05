SOCAR Polymer produces 600 tons of polymer for medical masks

In May, SOCAR Polymer planned and launched production of the HB2662FS grade of polypropylene, which can be applied as feedstock in the production of face masks, which have become a broadly used item of personal protection means amidst the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The first batch of this PP homopolymer grade has successfully passed quality laboratory tests, Report informs, citing the company.

The HB2662FS grade of polypropylene is applicable for the production of nonwoven materials subsequently used to manufacture protection masks, respirators, disposable medical clothing, sanitary pads for children, furniture fabrics, construction textiles, and even some geotextile types.

It is noteworthy that positive feedback has been received from customers who have laboratory-tested SOCAR Polymer’s first batches of the HB2662FS polymer grade.

The initial production volume of the HB2662FS grade has been 600 tons and may be increased in the future.

Ministry of Economy had earlier reported that SOCAR Polymer LLC started producing raw material for unique textiles, which is used for medical masks.

SOCAR Polymer, one of the biggest investors among the residents of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, produces polypropylene and high-density polyethylene.