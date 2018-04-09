SOCAR Polymer completes first stage of "Inspire the Youngest" project - VIDEO

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The results of “Inspire the Youngest” project initiated by the SOCAR Polymer's Public Relations Department have been evaluated according to the defined targets.

Report was informed in the company, the first stage of this project covering the first quarter of 2018 is designed for Grade 7 students, who have just started learning chemistry. The purpose of the project is to inform students about the fact that knowledge gained in chemistry is needed in life and has a practical value, to disclose the interesting and entertaining aspects of chemistry science and most importantly to encourage the younger generation in Azerbaijan to focus on this field and acquire appropriate professions. In addition, the schoolchildren had the opportunity to get acquainted with the chemical industry, SOCAR Polymer, and learn new information about polymers in particular.

The first stage of this social-enlightenment project supported by the Baku City Education Department, covered secondary schools No. 244, 253, 273 and 53 located in Baku, Binagadi, Garadagh and Yasamal districts and the British College in Azerbaijan. "150 pupils benefit from meetings held with the schoolchildren in the mentioned educational institutions, became aware of chemical processes in everyday life, environment and human body, as well as extensive opportunities of chemistry and the important role of this industry in our modern life. It was very interesting for pupils to learn that polymer that is strong enough to be used in manufacturing bulletproof jacket and fact that many things around us are made of natural or synthetic polymers”, the report says.

Presentations at schools were held by SOCAR Polymer employees Sevinj Gafarli and Nizam Zahidli: “The finalists of the Summer Internship Program, who entered university with high results admitted to SOCAR Polymer at age of 21 as the assistants to engineer-technologist became a good example for the pupils”.