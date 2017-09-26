"SOCAR Methanol" LLC participates in Moscow GTCC 2017

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC was represented at the Gas to Chemicals Conference 2017.

Report informs, the company told the AZERTAC.

According to statement, Moscow (Russia) has hosted the Gas to Chemicals Conference (GTCC 2017), the second technological conference of Russia and CIS countries on gas and chemistry. The delegation of "SOCAR Methanol LLC" also was among the attendees. During the conference, a film was shown about activity of Baku Methanol Plant, participants got detailed information about the plant.

The GTCC is a conference evaluating various technological options for turning natural gas into more valuable products such as chemical, petrochemical and fuel products, by covering gas production area. Leading industry experts from Russia and CIS countries participate and share their experience in implementing the latest technology developments for liquefied natural gas, synthesis gas, methanol, etc. in the conference each year.