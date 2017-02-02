SOCAR Methanol officials attended international conference

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th International Conference "Argus Caspian and Central Asian Petroleum Markets 2017" was held in Dubai, which was attended by over 80 companies from 20 countries.

According to the Report, Elnur Mustafayev General director of “SOCAR Methanol” and Jamal AliyarovHead of the marketing and export of oil and oil products unit at SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department, made a speech on “Export potential of the methanol production in Azerbaijan”.

After the presentation, questions from the audience about Azerbaijan methanol production capacity and it's export potential were answered, views were exchanged.

It should be mentioned that, at the present Baku Methanol Plant is operated by "SOCAR Methanol" LLC that 99% owned by “SOCAR” and 1% by “SOCAR GPC” LLC.