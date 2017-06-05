SOCAR Methanol intends to increase production capacity

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ "At the background that methanol is one of the important intermediate chemicals as well as increasing demand in it, the Methanol Plant intends to increase production capacity in the future".

Report informs citing SOCAR Methanol LLC.

"In order to ensure continuous production process, SOCAR Methanol LLC has optimized production field in a short time and achieved production of 70.252 thousand tons of methanol from the beginning of the year till June 1", the report declares.

Notably, the Methanol Plant, which was handed over to the management of SOCAR Methanol LLC in November 2016, resumed the production process on the basis of the new structure and management principles in January of this year.

It was noted in the statement that 99% of the manufactured product was exported. Turkey, Western Europe and Mediterranean countries dominate among the countries where products exported. Works are underway for study of the local market.