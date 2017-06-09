"SOCAR Methanol" intends to double sales in domestic market since 2019

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC intends to double sales in domestic market since 2019.

Report informs, CEO Elnur Mustafayev said in an interview with "Counsulting and Business" magazine.

He noted that, share of domestic market in total sales of methanol is equal to 5%: “Although the size of the domestic market cannot be compared with foreign markets yet, this market is available and it is also important for us.

The share of domestic market in total sales makes 5% and drilling of oil and gas wells, paint used to transport hydrocarbons, varnish formed due to the several companies that produce special substances.

The domestic market is developing dynamically. In the near future, sales volumes of produced methanol will increase several times in domestic market. Our specific goal is to increase sales by 2 times in the domestic market since 2019. I have no doubt that we will surpass this figure”.