SOCAR Methanol announces production targets

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC plans to produce 250,000-300,000 tons of methanol at the plant in 2018.

Report informs, "SOCAR Methanol" LLC Director General Elnur Mustafayev told reporters.

He said that five-year target considers to increase production: "From this point of view, 2019 and next years are particularly important. It is known that natural gas production in Azerbaijan is expected to increase from 2019. The expected increase in gas production will also allow production increase of the plant. We hope that we will make more use of the plant's potential starting from 2019. The plan to use 70-80% and more of the plant's potential is being discussed".

Mustafayev also said that additional two storage warehouses will be installed at the enterprise.

Notably, major overhaul will start at the plant in November and the planned overhaul will last 4 months. The production target at the plant for this year makes 250,000 tons and the plan has already been fully implemented.

Notably, the methanol plant in Garadagh district was commissioned in 2013. The plant operates under the management of SOCAR Methanol LLC, a subsidiary of SOCAR since 2016, and has been transferred to the ownership of the company in August 2017. The plant’s capacity of production is 650-700,000 tons of methanol annually. Natural gas and salt water used as raw materials in the production.