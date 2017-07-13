SOCAR Methanol and SOCAR Polymer sign memorandum of cooperation

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Methanol LLC and SOCAR Polymer LLC signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC).

Report informs, for purpose of recruitment of young professionals in professions required to increase labor productivity, to ensure the creation of appropriate conditions for staff development and their formation SOCAR Methanol signed the memorandum of Understanding (MoU|) with SOCAR Polymer LLC on exchange of information about practitioners.

Thus, two subsidiaries of SOCAR started cooperation in order to create conditions for identifying new talents and educating younger generation of professionals. In accordance with the memorandum, young specialists participating in the summer program 2017 organized by SOCAR Polymer will be able to practice at the SOCAR Methanol plant. The trainees will review the activities of the plant, they will have an opportunity to test themselves in production. It is not excluded that the selected young specialists will get a job in SOCAR Methanol.