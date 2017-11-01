SOCAR Methanol and Baku Higher Oil School sign agreement

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ On October 31, SOCAR Methanol LLC and Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have signed agreement on cooperation to determine further steps for implementation of new projects and strengthen development prospects of cooperation.

Report informs, the document was signed at the end of the meeting of a delegation led by SOCAR Methanol LLC Director General Elnur Mustafayev at the BHOS.

During the meeting with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Pro-rector on education, science and international relations Ramiz Humbatov and heads of many departments, as well as students of the last course from chemistry engineering, head of SOCAR Methanol LLC, E. Mustafayev gave detailed information on the activities of the plant, saying that the plant, which promises great opportunities for professionals, can be a great start in their future career.

As part of the Summer Practice program, students trained at the SOCAR Methanol LLC have expressed their gratitude to the factory for the safe and successful operation of the plant, as well as opportunity created for young specialists.

During the meeting, BHOS Rector E. Gasimov gave detailed information on successful projects implemented in the school and cooperation with other companies and institutions.