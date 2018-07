Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ During the subsequent period the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) signed 810 mln AZN agreement with related parties for acquisition of the Methanol Plant.

Report informs, says consolidated financial statement of the company in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards 2016. The report was audited by Ernst & Young (EY).

According to agreement, SOCAR has made 394 mln AZN prepayment to seller.