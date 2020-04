SOCAR Carbamide produced 171,200 tonnes of carbamide in 2019, Report informs citing the government’s statement.

Of this, 115,000 tonnes were exported.

Launch of the Plant eliminated the need for import of nitrogen fertilizer and, consequently, reduced the country’s foreign currency expenditures.

The plant was launched on January 16, 2019. The annual production capacity is 650-660,000 tonnes of carbamide, of which 70% is planned for export.