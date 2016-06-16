 Top
    Silver production increased 5 times in Azerbaijan

    Gold production decreased by 13%

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 784,3 kg of gold in January-April, 2016. It is by 13,1% less compared to the same period last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, stocks of finished products amounted to 46,9 kg.

    According to the official report, the volume of silver production increased 4,7 times and made 162,3 kg. Stocks of finished products amounted to 23,7 kg.

    In Azerbaijan, gold and silver mined in the framework of the PSA (Production Sharing Agreement), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1 Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan- 3, which are currently under the Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan's share in the contract is 51%, share of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%. First gold production in Gadabay field began in 2009.

