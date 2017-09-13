Sahil Babayev: New automobile plant will be launched by year end

© Report

Moscow. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will launch new cars starting from early 2018.

Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, construction of Neftchala automobile plant nears completion: "We planned to launch car production next year together with our Iranian partners".

Notably, foundation of the automobile plant, which is under construction in Neftchala industrial zone with the Iranian side, was laid in 2016. The planned capacity of the enterprise is 10,000 cars per year.

The deputy minister also added that cooperation with pharmaceutical companies plants also continues: "The plant of P-Farm will be put into operation next year and Iranian pharmaceutical company's plant will be commissioned in 2019".

S. Babayev noted that industrial parks and blocks, established by the order of the President, are successfully developing and new ones are planned to be opened.