Rovnag Abdullayev: There is a huge potential for development of chemical industry

Baku. 14 Aprel. REPORT.AZ/ “Chemical industry is an important sector and there is a huge potential for its development.”

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said at the event held in Baku Business Center dedicated to production of SOCAR Polymer, resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

“SOCAR gained a huge experience after acquisition of Turkey's "Petkim" petrochemical complex. We have done remarkable work in "Azərikimya" after incorporating this enterprise into SOCAR. In several years, "Azərikimya" became a profitable organization which pays taxes”, SOCAR President told.

Talking about SOCAR Polymer project, R. Abdullayev noted that other projects related to products of this project can be developed: “Chemistry sector creates additional value. This sector develops, and there is a possibility to enter the market”.